Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) CEO William Joseph Brennan Sells 50,000 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $6,384,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,832,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,992,180.38. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

William Joseph Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 29th, William Joseph Brennan sold 18,016 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $2,300,463.04.

On Thursday, January 8th, William Joseph Brennan sold 9,476 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $1,322,281.04.

On Wednesday, January 7th, William Joseph Brennan sold 10,456 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $1,411,873.68.

On Thursday, December 11th, William Joseph Brennan sold 50,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $7,658,000.00.

On Thursday, December 11th, William Joseph Brennan sold 18,016 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $2,759,330.56.

NASDAQ:CRDO traded down $5.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.96. 5,444,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,138,007. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $213.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.23 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.12.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $268.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 272.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRDO. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. KGI Securities raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $555,000. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,188,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 309.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 55,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after buying an additional 25,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CRDO) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo’s product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

