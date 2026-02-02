Credit Agricole (CRARY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Credit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.
Credit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Credit Agricole had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 37.56%.
Credit Agricole Trading Down 0.6%
CRARY opened at $10.79 on Monday. Credit Agricole has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71.
About Credit Agricole
Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) is a major French banking group that provides a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. Headquartered in France, the group combines a large domestic retail banking franchise with international wholesale banking, asset management, insurance and specialized financial services. Its operations are organized through a network of regional cooperative banks together with a centrally managed listed entity that coordinates group strategy and capital markets activities.
The company’s core businesses include retail and commercial banking products such as current accounts, savings, mortgages, consumer loans and payment services delivered through its regional bank network and retail subsidiaries.
