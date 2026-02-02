Credit Agricole (CRARY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Credit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

Credit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Credit Agricole had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 37.56%.

Get Credit Agricole alerts:

Credit Agricole Trading Down 0.6%

CRARY opened at $10.79 on Monday. Credit Agricole has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRARY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Agricole in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Oddo Bhf upgraded Credit Agricole from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Agricole in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Credit Agricole from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Credit Agricole

About Credit Agricole

(Get Free Report)

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) is a major French banking group that provides a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. Headquartered in France, the group combines a large domestic retail banking franchise with international wholesale banking, asset management, insurance and specialized financial services. Its operations are organized through a network of regional cooperative banks together with a centrally managed listed entity that coordinates group strategy and capital markets activities.

The company’s core businesses include retail and commercial banking products such as current accounts, savings, mortgages, consumer loans and payment services delivered through its regional bank network and retail subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.