Convergence Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,376 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,993,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,127,984,000 after buying an additional 1,136,167 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,374,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,698,362,000 after acquiring an additional 263,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,576,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,606,694,000 after acquiring an additional 128,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $1,228,177,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,494,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,073,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,593 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANET. Piper Sandler raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arista Networks from $171.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 price objective (up from $179.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.44.

Arista Networks Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of ANET opened at $141.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.99 and its 200 day moving average is $135.47. The company has a market capitalization of $178.55 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.42. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $164.94.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 39.73%.The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,994,431.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,162.35. This trade represents a 70.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $49,437.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,007. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 208,464 shares of company stock worth $26,430,108 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

