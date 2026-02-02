Comparing NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) & Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Free Report) and NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Wrap Technologies and NAPCO Security Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wrap Technologies -300.11% -194.93% -83.58% NAPCO Security Technologies 23.76% 26.09% 22.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Wrap Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of NAPCO Security Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 33.3% of Wrap Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of NAPCO Security Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Wrap Technologies has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NAPCO Security Technologies has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Wrap Technologies and NAPCO Security Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wrap Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00 NAPCO Security Technologies 0 2 6 0 2.75

NAPCO Security Technologies has a consensus target price of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.76%. Given NAPCO Security Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NAPCO Security Technologies is more favorable than Wrap Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wrap Technologies and NAPCO Security Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wrap Technologies $4.50 million 24.95 -$5.88 million ($0.30) -7.27 NAPCO Security Technologies $181.62 million 7.24 $43.41 million $1.23 29.99

NAPCO Security Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Wrap Technologies. Wrap Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NAPCO Security Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NAPCO Security Technologies beats Wrap Technologies on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wrap Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Wrap Technologies, Inc., a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company's flagship product is BolaWrap 150, a handheld remote restraint device that discharges a seven and a half-foot Kevlar tether, entangling an individual from a range of 10-25 feet. It also offers virtual reality training system, a law enforcement 3D training system employing immersive computer graphics VR with proprietary software-enabled content. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

About NAPCO Security Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks. The company’s alarm systems include automatic communicators, cellular communication devices, control panels, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panels, and area detectors; and video surveillance systems comprise video cameras, control panels, video monitors, or PCs. It also buys and resells various identification readers, video cameras, PC-based computers, and various peripheral equipment for access control and video surveillance systems; offers school security products; and markets peripheral and related equipment manufactured by other companies. The company markets and sells its products to independent distributors, dealers, and installers of security equipment. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.