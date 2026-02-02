Comparing Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) & Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX)

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) and Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Nutex Health and Medpace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutex Health 11.62% 37.44% 14.16% Medpace 18.36% 91.88% 23.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nutex Health and Medpace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutex Health 0 1 2 0 2.67 Medpace 3 10 2 0 1.93

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nutex Health currently has a consensus price target of $252.50, indicating a potential upside of 60.08%. Medpace has a consensus price target of $491.27, indicating a potential downside of 16.66%. Given Nutex Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nutex Health is more favorable than Medpace.

5.3% of Nutex Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Medpace shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.9% of Nutex Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Medpace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nutex Health and Medpace”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutex Health $479.95 million 2.32 $52.10 million $18.49 8.53 Medpace $2.36 billion 7.04 $404.39 million $14.30 41.22

Medpace has higher revenue and earnings than Nutex Health. Nutex Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medpace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Nutex Health has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medpace has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Medpace beats Nutex Health on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health Inc. operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management. The Real Estate segment owns and owns and leases land and hospital building. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care. It also provides operational and managerial services, including management, billing, collections, human resources and recruiting, legal, accounting, and marketing. In addition, the company offers healthcare services, including emergency room care, inpatient care, and behavioral health, as well as onsite imaging, such as CT scan, X-ray, MRI, ultrasound, etc.; certified and accredited laboratories; and onsite inpatient pharmacies. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance. The company was founded by August James Troendle in 1992 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

