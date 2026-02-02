Coda Octopus Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Short Interest Up 65.5% in January

Coda Octopus Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 98,698 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the December 31st total of 59,637 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,828 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,828 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Coda Octopus Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CODA opened at $10.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82. Coda Octopus Group has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $120.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.58.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 million. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CODA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Coda Octopus Group by 5,475.0% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 18.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 79,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the second quarter worth $104,000. 20.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CODA. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Coda Octopus Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coda Octopus Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc is a technology company that develops and sells real-time 3D sonar systems and related solutions for underwater applications. Its flagship Echoscope® real-time 3D sonar system enables clients to visualize subsea structures and seabed conditions in unprecedented detail. The company’s product portfolio also includes BathyCORR® geophysical survey processing software, a range of ROV and USV inspection tools, and advanced subsea positioning and motion reference units. These technologies support tasks such as inspection, maintenance, salvage, survey, and security in challenging marine environments.

The company serves a broad set of industries, including offshore oil and gas, marine mining, defense, civil engineering, telecommunications, and scientific research.

