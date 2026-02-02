Cigna Group $CI Position Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,654 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,721 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.11% of Cigna Group worth $84,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Cigna Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 422,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $121,854,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,235 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,039,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna Group by 39.1% during the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,127,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Cigna Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,487 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,707,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in Cigna Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 683,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $197,091,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Cigna Group Price Performance

CI opened at $273.69 on Monday. Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $239.51 and a 1 year high of $350.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $69.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cigna Group

Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.