Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shares Down 1.5% on Insider Selling

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.5% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $172.65 and last traded at $174.2560. 14,167,579 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 13,157,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.90.

Specifically, CFO Eimear P. Bonner sold 7,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,280,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,220. The trade was a 63.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alana K. Knowles sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $205,190. This represents a 72.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays boosted their target price on Chevron from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.05.

Key Stories Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Trading Down 1.5%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.49. The firm has a market cap of $350.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 33,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 50,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

