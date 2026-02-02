Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Get Chevron alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Chevron Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $176.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.49. The company has a market cap of $355.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Chevron has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $177.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Eimear P. Bonner sold 28,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $4,676,526.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,608.30. The trade was a 86.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 320,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $52,270,893.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,205.50. This trade represents a 95.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 645,924 shares of company stock worth $102,079,188 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19.3% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after buying an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Chevron by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,620,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,606,000 after purchasing an additional 215,345 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 25,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,662,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 21.4% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 51,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

About Chevron

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.