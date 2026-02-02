Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

CGAU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Cormark raised Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 37,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,381,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Centerra Gold by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

CGAU opened at $16.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $20.40.

Centerra Gold Inc is a gold mining company incorporated in Canada and headquartered in Toronto. The company specializes in the exploration, development and operation of precious metals properties, with a focus on gold production. Centerra’s portfolio includes the Mount Milligan mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Otjikoto mine in Namibia. Both operations produce gold and copper concentrates and employ modern mining methods and processing facilities to optimize recovery rates and minimize environmental impact.

In addition to its producing assets, Centerra is advancing the development of its Greenstone Gold Project in Ontario, Canada, which, upon completion, is expected to become one of Canada’s largest gold mines.

