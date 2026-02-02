Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CPRX Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 52.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 134,509 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 233.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,757,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,419 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,365,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,335,000 after purchasing an additional 554,200 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $9,047,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 845,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,338,000 after buying an additional 404,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,037,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,520,000 after buying an additional 343,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $24.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.74. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $26.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $148.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.79 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 39.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 10,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $256,233.39. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,433.46. This represents a 73.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Molly Harper sold 26,746 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $621,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,870. This represents a 91.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPRX. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Read Our Latest Report on CPRX

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients living with rare neuromuscular, neurological and metabolic diseases. The company’s mission centers on delivering safe and effective treatments that address unmet medical needs in small patient populations.

The company’s lead product is Firdapse® (amifampridine phosphate), a treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for adults with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.