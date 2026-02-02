Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Freedom Capital upgraded Carter Bankshares to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carter Bankshares in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Carter Bankshares and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares Price Performance

Carter Bankshares stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average is $18.94. Carter Bankshares has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $472.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 12.32%.The firm had revenue of $39.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARE. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 64.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Carter Bankshares by 243.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Carter Bankshares by 44.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carter Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Suffolk, Virginia, operating primarily through its subsidiary, Carter Bank & Trust. The company offers a full range of commercial and retail banking services, serving individuals, small and mid-sized businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Its financial products are designed to meet the needs of local customers across southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina.

Carter Bank & Trust provides deposit accounts, including checking, savings and money market products, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.