Brokerages Set Schroders plc (LON:SDR) PT at GBX 413.86

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 413.86.

SDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 420 price objective on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 400 to GBX 420 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 435 to GBX 430 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 435 to GBX 440 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th.

Get Schroders alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schroders

Schroders Stock Up 0.8%

About Schroders

Schroders stock opened at GBX 451.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.90. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of GBX 283.40 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 472.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 412.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 395.21. The company has a market capitalization of £7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17.

(Get Free Report)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments. The firm launches and manages equity mutual funds and manages fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge for its clients. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.