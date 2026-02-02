Brokerages Set Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Target Price at $27.62

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.6154.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RVLV

Insider Transactions at Revolve Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 114,024 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $3,041,020.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 763,335 shares of company stock worth $22,105,769. 46.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 6,932.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $27.64 on Monday. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.27.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $295.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.36 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.64%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as a leading online fashion retailer primarily serving millennial and Gen Z consumers through its flagship e-commerce platform. The company offers a curated assortment of apparel, accessories and beauty products from more than 500 established and emerging brands, alongside private label labels covering contemporary and premium segments. With a focus on trend-driven merchandise and seamless user experience, the website features shoppable editorial content and digital styling advice aimed at strengthening customer engagement and brand loyalty.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Cerritos, California, Revolve has expanded its footprint beyond North America by launching localized sites and logistics centers in Europe and the Middle East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.