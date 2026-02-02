Brokerages Set PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) Price Target at $13.67

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.6667.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Appian Way Asset Management LP boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 4,315,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,751,000 after acquiring an additional 59,676 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,391,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,465,000 after acquiring an additional 71,401 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,243,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,648,000 after purchasing an additional 44,817 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,383,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,954,000 after purchasing an additional 691,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,164,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 351,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCT opened at $9.56 on Friday. PureCycle Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77.

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc operates as a recycling technology company focused on restoring waste polypropylene to a “virgin-like” state through a proprietary purification process licensed from Procter & Gamble. The company develops, owns and operates recycling facilities that convert used polypropylene feedstock—such as packaging and industrial plastics—into ultra‐pure recycled resin. This resin, known as Qualified Recycled Polymer (QRP), is designed to meet stringent quality specifications for applications in packaging, consumer goods and industrial products.

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, PureCycle was established with technology development efforts dating back to licensing agreements in the mid-2010s and later spun off as a publicly traded entity in 2021.

