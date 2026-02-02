Brokerages Set PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) Price Target at $13.67

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.6667.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd.
NASDAQ PCT opened at $9.56 on Friday. PureCycle Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77.
PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
PureCycle Technologies, Inc operates as a recycling technology company focused on restoring waste polypropylene to a “virgin-like” state through a proprietary purification process licensed from Procter & Gamble. The company develops, owns and operates recycling facilities that convert used polypropylene feedstock—such as packaging and industrial plastics—into ultra‐pure recycled resin. This resin, known as Qualified Recycled Polymer (QRP), is designed to meet stringent quality specifications for applications in packaging, consumer goods and industrial products.
Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, PureCycle was established with technology development efforts dating back to licensing agreements in the mid-2010s and later spun off as a publicly traded entity in 2021.
