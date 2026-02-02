Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,394 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $68,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.5% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 123,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,256,000 after buying an additional 11,817 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 14,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $506,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 56,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 2.4%

NYSE:TMO opened at $578.20 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $643.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $593.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.70%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $683.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $696.00 to $683.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.68.

Trending Headlines about Thermo Fisher Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Adjusted EPS $6.57 and revenue $12.21B (≈+7% YoY), driven by life-sciences tools and pharma demand; the print supports near-term organic growth narrative. Read More.

Q4 results beat expectations — Adjusted EPS $6.57 and revenue $12.21B (≈+7% YoY), driven by life-sciences tools and pharma demand; the print supports near-term organic growth narrative. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains — several firms reiterated buys/positive views and one bullish write-up called the pullback a buying opportunity, highlighting resilient margins and competitive positioning. Read More.

Analyst support remains — several firms reiterated buys/positive views and one bullish write-up called the pullback a buying opportunity, highlighting resilient margins and competitive positioning. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: 2026 guidance set in a narrow band — FY26 revenue guide $46.3B–$47.2B and EPS $24.22–$24.80, roughly around consensus but slightly below EPS midpoint; guidance implies modest 3%–4% organic growth and stabilizing demand. Read More.

2026 guidance set in a narrow band — FY26 revenue guide $46.3B–$47.2B and EPS $24.22–$24.80, roughly around consensus but slightly below EPS midpoint; guidance implies modest 3%–4% organic growth and stabilizing demand. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction focused on cautious profit outlook and margin pressure — despite the beat, investors sold into the print due to conservative margin commentary and a guidance range that doesn’t accelerate growth significantly. Read More.

Market reaction focused on cautious profit outlook and margin pressure — despite the beat, investors sold into the print due to conservative margin commentary and a guidance range that doesn’t accelerate growth significantly. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price-target trim — TD Cowen lowered its PT from $696 to $683 while keeping a Buy rating, signaling slightly reduced upside expectations even as coverage stays positive. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Michael D. Shafer sold 10,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $6,435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,731 shares in the company, valued at $11,238,600. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.39, for a total value of $18,668,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 65,480 shares in the company, valued at $38,200,377.20. This represents a 32.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,517 shares of company stock valued at $72,363,568. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

