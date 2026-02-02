Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $142.67 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $142,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Visa by 191.1% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,403 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank raised its position in Visa by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 4,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Visa by 12.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 636,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $215,141,000 after acquiring an additional 69,642 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Visa by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 12,409 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Visa by 11.3% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,352,766 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $803,187,000 after buying an additional 238,872 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Key Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat consensus: Visa reported $3.17 EPS vs. $3.14 expected and revenue of $10.90B (vs. $10.69B est.), driven by higher payment and cross‑border volumes and strong holiday spending — a clear near‑term revenue/earnings tailwind. Visa Beats Q1 Earnings

Q1 results beat consensus: Visa reported $3.17 EPS vs. $3.14 expected and revenue of $10.90B (vs. $10.69B est.), driven by higher payment and cross‑border volumes and strong holiday spending — a clear near‑term revenue/earnings tailwind. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades/price‑target raises: Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform and set a $410 PT, RBC reaffirmed outperform with a $395 PT, William Blair reiterated a Buy, and other shops (Rothschild/ Cantor Fitzgerald) issued upgrades — fresh analyst support that implies material upside vs. the current price. Analyst Coverage and Price Targets

Multiple analyst upgrades/price‑target raises: Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform and set a $410 PT, RBC reaffirmed outperform with a $395 PT, William Blair reiterated a Buy, and other shops (Rothschild/ Cantor Fitzgerald) issued upgrades — fresh analyst support that implies material upside vs. the current price. Positive Sentiment: Strategic growth initiatives: Visa is pushing into stablecoin settlement and digital‑dollar networks to capture settlement fees and expand beyond card rails, and management highlighted growth in credentials and agentic commerce — initiatives that could open new fee pools over time. Visa Crypto Strategy

Strategic growth initiatives: Visa is pushing into stablecoin settlement and digital‑dollar networks to capture settlement fees and expand beyond card rails, and management highlighted growth in credentials and agentic commerce — initiatives that could open new fee pools over time. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend declared: Visa announced a quarterly dividend of $0.67/share (ex‑div Feb 10, payable Mar 2), reinforcing the company’s shareholder cash‑return policy but with a modest ~0.8% yield that is unlikely to be a major near‑term catalyst.

Dividend declared: Visa announced a quarterly dividend of $0.67/share (ex‑div Feb 10, payable Mar 2), reinforcing the company’s shareholder cash‑return policy but with a modest ~0.8% yield that is unlikely to be a major near‑term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials and commentary: Company slide deck and earnings call emphasized holiday spending strength, credentials momentum and long‑term strategy (agentic commerce, B2B/P2P flows) — useful for conviction but more medium‑term than immediate. Earnings Slide Deck

Investor materials and commentary: Company slide deck and earnings call emphasized holiday spending strength, credentials momentum and long‑term strategy (agentic commerce, B2B/P2P flows) — useful for conviction but more medium‑term than immediate. Negative Sentiment: Operational headwinds: coverage noted a slight processing‑volume miss and higher operating costs that offset some gains from transaction volume — a factor that can temper margins and investor enthusiasm despite the headline beat. Processing Miss and Costs

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total value of $707,919.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,789.09. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total transaction of $302,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,468 shares in the company, valued at $830,432.64. The trade was a 26.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $4,671,904. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners set a $385.00 target price on Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on V

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $321.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $338.74 and its 200 day moving average is $341.50. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.00 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The firm has a market cap of $586.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.