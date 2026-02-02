Bridges Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,331 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $38,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Moment Partners LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 3.2% during the second quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 target price on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.45.

Zoetis Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE ZTS opened at $124.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.64. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $115.25 and a one year high of $177.40.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 28.21%.The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.