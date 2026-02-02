Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.20 and last traded at $13.33, with a volume of 4726180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

OWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research cut Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.25 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.84.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $687.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.95 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 1.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas I. Ostrover purchased 139,327 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,098,264.62. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 158,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,480. The trade was a 746.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc S. Lipschultz purchased 69,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,124.78. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 79,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,740. This represents a 746.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 395,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,952,393. Corporate insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 8.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 601,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45,261 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,062,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,983,000 after buying an additional 76,942 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,874,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,915,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,368,000 after buying an additional 1,339,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 954,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,341,000 after buying an additional 36,784 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

