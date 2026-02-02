Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX) Short Interest Update

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 31,224 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 37,018 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,026 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 96,026 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C stock. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C stock opened at $17.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.24. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $19.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BWMX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C.V. is a Mexico City–based home solutions company that designs, sources and distributes a broad portfolio of organizational and household products. Through a direct-to-consumer model, Betterware offers storage and organization items, kitchenware, cleaning tools, personal care accessories and pet care products. The company leverages both digital channels and a catalog-driven distribution network to reach end customers, pairing an e-commerce platform with an independent sales advisor network.

Founded in 1995, Betterware has built a multi-channel sales infrastructure that relies on regional distribution centers and a large community of independent representatives.

