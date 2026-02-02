Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,516 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 10,159 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,251 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 38.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 29,032 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,576 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,904 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $52.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $70.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.18. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Las Vegas Sands Increases Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The casino operator reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 87.01% and a net margin of 12.50%.The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Las Vegas Sands News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Las Vegas Sands this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on revenue and EPS, driven by record Marina Bay Sands EBITDA — this supports the company’s top-line momentum and underpins analyst upside revisions. Reuters: Quarterly profit rises

Q4 beat on revenue and EPS, driven by record Marina Bay Sands EBITDA — this supports the company’s top-line momentum and underpins analyst upside revisions. Positive Sentiment: Management declared a 20% higher quarterly dividend ($0.30), raising the yield (~2.3%) and returning cash to shareholders — a tangible near-term support for the stock. Dividend announcement

Management declared a 20% higher quarterly dividend ($0.30), raising the yield (~2.3%) and returning cash to shareholders — a tangible near-term support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Several brokers raised price targets or reiterated bullish ratings after the quarter (Deutsche Bank to $77, HSBC to $73, Macquarie reaffirmed Outperform), signaling analyst conviction in recovery potential. Benzinga: analyst reactions

Several brokers raised price targets or reiterated bullish ratings after the quarter (Deutsche Bank to $77, HSBC to $73, Macquarie reaffirmed Outperform), signaling analyst conviction in recovery potential. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman reduced its target from $80 to $73 but kept a Buy rating; Stifel trimmed its target to $72 while maintaining Buy — these are adjustments to reflect Q4 details but still leave sizable upside in consensus targets. MarketScreener: Goldman adjustment

Goldman reduced its target from $80 to $73 but kept a Buy rating; Stifel trimmed its target to $72 while maintaining Buy — these are adjustments to reflect Q4 details but still leave sizable upside in consensus targets. Negative Sentiment: Macao EBITDA margins fell meaningfully (reported ~390 bps decline), and management signaled margin recovery is a focus — the margin miss triggered a large sell-off and renewed concern about competitive pressure and market concentration in Macau. Forbes: Macao margin miss

Macao EBITDA margins fell meaningfully (reported ~390 bps decline), and management signaled margin recovery is a focus — the margin miss triggered a large sell-off and renewed concern about competitive pressure and market concentration in Macau. Negative Sentiment: Press pieces highlight a “Macau problem” and concentration risk — combined coverage (Barron’s, WSJ, Motley Fool) amplified investor selling despite the quarter’s headline beat. Barron’s: Macau problem

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LVS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Argus lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seaport Research Partners lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on Las Vegas Sands

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 77,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $5,269,071.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,333,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,407,273.96. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randy Hyzak sold 57,545 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $3,823,865.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 53,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,008.55. This represents a 51.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,582,053 shares of company stock worth $238,846,399. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company’s operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company’s portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.