Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Wall Street Zen

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Beazer Homes USA Trading Down 10.9%

Shares of BZH opened at $21.58 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 19.62, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.92, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.21.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The construction company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.64). Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.44%.The business had revenue of $363.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 537,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after buying an additional 352,092 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 928.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 339,607 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1,385.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 214,239 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter worth $2,504,000. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter worth $1,946,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Beazer Homes USA

Here are the key news stories impacting Beazer Homes USA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Liquidity and balance-sheet metrics provide some cushion — BZH shows a high current ratio and a quick ratio above 2, which may help weather a weak housing cycle. (Background company filings)

Liquidity and balance-sheet metrics provide some cushion — BZH shows a high current ratio and a quick ratio above 2, which may help weather a weak housing cycle. (Background company filings) Neutral Sentiment: Management hosted an earnings call and provided slides/notes; investors will parse the call transcript for details on backlog, cancellations and how management plans to adjust community growth plans. Earnings Call Transcript

Management hosted an earnings call and provided slides/notes; investors will parse the call transcript for details on backlog, cancellations and how management plans to adjust community growth plans. Negative Sentiment: Big EPS and revenue miss — Beazer reported a Q1 loss materially worse than expected (about a $0.90–$1.13 loss vs. consensus near -$0.49) and revenue down ~22% year-over-year, signaling weaker demand. Why Beazer Homes Stock Just Crashed

Big EPS and revenue miss — Beazer reported a Q1 loss materially worse than expected (about a $0.90–$1.13 loss vs. consensus near -$0.49) and revenue down ~22% year-over-year, signaling weaker demand. Negative Sentiment: Margin compression — gross margins dropped (reported around mid-teens), hurting profitability and implying cost or pricing pressure even as volumes fall. Beazer Homes: Q1 Miss Adds To Value Trap Fears

Margin compression — gross margins dropped (reported around mid-teens), hurting profitability and implying cost or pricing pressure even as volumes fall. Negative Sentiment: Operational and demand risks highlighted — analysts and SA commentary point to declining orders, rising cancellations and weaker housing demand that undermine the company’s aggressive community growth and buyback posture. Value Trap Fears

Operational and demand risks highlighted — analysts and SA commentary point to declining orders, rising cancellations and weaker housing demand that undermine the company’s aggressive community growth and buyback posture. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and volume — the stock is trading down on heavy volume, reflecting investor sell-side and retail concern after the miss and the outlook/strategy questions. (Market trading data and press release) Press Release / Slide Deck

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc is a national homebuilder specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company serves a diverse range of buyers, offering product lines that span from entry-level homes to move-up and active adult communities. In addition to its core homebuilding operations, Beazer provides mortgage financing, title and closing services through its subsidiaries, aiming to simplify the home-buying process and manage risk across the transaction.

Operating in key growth markets across the United States, Beazer Homes maintains a presence in more than a dozen metropolitan areas, including select markets in the Southeast, Southwest and West.

