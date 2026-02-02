Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 17,234 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 761,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $106,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 143.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,215.4% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $179.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NBIX opened at $136.06 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.23 and a fifty-two week high of $160.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.37, for a total transaction of $2,150,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,339.16. This trade represents a 67.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Gano sold 36,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $4,830,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 140,407 shares in the company, valued at $18,632,008.90. This trade represents a 20.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 80,266 shares of company stock valued at $11,400,517 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research‐driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine’s operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company’s lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

