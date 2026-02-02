Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 126,305 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 867,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 126,305 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.59% of Steel Dynamics worth $120,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 13.5% during the third quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.1% during the third quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 269,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 16.3% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 75,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $194.00 target price (up previously from $173.00) on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

STLD opened at $179.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.17 and a 1 year high of $185.56.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 24.97%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a U.S.-based, diversified steel producer and metals recycler that operates an integrated network of mini-mills, finishing lines and fabrication facilities. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company manufactures a broad range of steel products and provides downstream processing, coating and fabrication services to industrial customers. Its operations combine steelmaking using electric-arc furnaces with extensive metals recycling capabilities, allowing Steel Dynamics to convert scrap ferrous and nonferrous materials into finished steel products.

The company’s product portfolio includes flat-rolled steel (coiled and sheet products), structural steel and fabricated components, along with coated and painted steel used in consumer, industrial and construction applications.

Further Reading

