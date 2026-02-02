BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,021.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BAE Systems to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 2,060 to GBX 2,120 in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th.

Shares of BA stock traded up GBX 0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,974. 3,638,045 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £61.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.33. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 1,012.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,415.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,811.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,843.48.

In related news, insider Ewan Kirk acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,678 per share, with a total value of £167,800. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

