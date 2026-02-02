AXS Investments LLC Acquires 14,949 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,949 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of AXS Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of SHV opened at $110.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.25 and a 200-day moving average of $110.29. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.02 and a twelve month high of $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a $0.3569 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.