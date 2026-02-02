Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $204.3636.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVY shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $213.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.1%

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison stock opened at $185.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $156.23 and a 12 month high of $190.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 567.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 149,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after buying an additional 126,704 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,018.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $1,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Free Report)

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison’s offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.