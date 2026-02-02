Atul Dandekar Sells 7,500 Shares of Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) Stock

Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) insider Atul Dandekar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $332,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,503 shares in the company, valued at $464,967.81. This represents a 41.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, December 29th, Atul Dandekar sold 72,400 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $2,936,544.00.

On Tuesday, December 30th, Atul Dandekar sold 100 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $4,036.00.

Maze Therapeutics Stock Up 6.8%

Shares of MAZE stock traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.53. 741,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,614. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23. Maze Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.16.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.08.

MAZE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Maze Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Maze Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Maze Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Maze Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 10.6% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 4,567,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,040,000 after purchasing an additional 438,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Maze Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,697,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,307,000 after purchasing an additional 362,060 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Maze Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,035,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,843,000 after buying an additional 94,529 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Maze Therapeutics by 3,868.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 777,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,166,000 after buying an additional 758,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Maze Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $14,135,000.

Maze Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: MAZE) is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics by leveraging insights from human genetics and genomics. The company applies advanced data analytics and proprietary platforms to identify targets with strong genetic validation, aiming to de‐risk early drug discovery and accelerate the development of medicines for patients with serious diseases. Maze's approach centers on translating naturally occurring human mutations into a deeper understanding of disease biology, with an emphasis on validating therapeutic hypotheses before advancing into the clinic.

Since its inception, Maze has assembled a diversified pipeline of programs across metabolic, immunological and other therapeutic areas.

