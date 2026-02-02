Atlatl Advisers LLC Purchases 10,537 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Atlatl Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Atlatl Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Atlatl Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,357,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,126,917,000 after acquiring an additional 890,804 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,584,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,681,000 after purchasing an additional 175,531 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,914,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $931,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679,139 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,528,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $786,539,000 after purchasing an additional 369,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,341,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $767,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.85 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $107.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.27.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.