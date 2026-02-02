Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 944 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 1.0% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $53,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. now owns 716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $627.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $618.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $599.94. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $458.82 and a 12-month high of $648.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items. Its investment sectors include financials, industrials, information technology, consumer discretionary, healthcare and materials.

