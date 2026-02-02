Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,743 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Adobe by 350.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 4,000.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adobe News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Airtel partnership expands Adobe Express distribution to hundreds of millions of users, a large user‑growth and awareness catalyst that could help adoption and monetization in key markets. ‘Airtel, in Global First, Offers 360 Million Users Free Adobe Express Premium Access’
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest data show effectively zero days to cover (odd/flat readings), indicating no clear short‑squeeze risk from current filings — the data don’t appear to be driving the move. (internal short‑interest entry)
- Neutral Sentiment: Apple’s new Creator Studio prompts discussion about competitive dynamics for creators; analysts see it as a different product rather than an immediate Adobe “killer,” but it raises long‑term competitive watchpoints. Apple’s Creator Studio Isn’t an Adobe Killer
- Negative Sentiment: Major brokerages (Goldman, BMO, Jefferies) issued downgrades on ADBE, which has directly pressured the stock as investors mark down near‑term expectations and valuation multiples. Goldman, BMO, and Jefferies Downgrade Adobe (ADBE)
- Negative Sentiment: Adobe disclosed insider selling: the CFO sold about $485k of stock. While single insider sales can be routine, the move adds to negative sentiment when combined with analyst downgrades. Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) CFO Sells $485,323.10 in Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Adobe’s acquisition of Semrush at a reported ~78% premium drew attention for being an expensive bolt‑on, raising questions about deal discipline and near‑term EPS/ROI impact. That concern is amplifying sell‑side caution. Adobe Acquired Semrush Holdings (SEMR) at a 78% premium
Analyst Ratings Changes
Adobe Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of ADBE stock opened at $293.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $328.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.60 and a 1 year high of $465.70.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.81 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,382,225.75. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.
The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.
