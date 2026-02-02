Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,743 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Adobe by 350.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 4,000.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $350.00 price objective on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.19.

Adobe Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $293.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $328.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.60 and a 1 year high of $465.70.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.81 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,382,225.75. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

