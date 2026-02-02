Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 1,339,172 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. $BFS

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 66,361.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,341,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339,172 shares during the period. Saul Centers comprises approximately 0.8% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned about 0.06% of Saul Centers worth $42,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 9.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after buying an additional 28,282 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 4.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 36.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 31,722 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Saul Centers by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 118,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 80,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Saul Centers news, COO David Todd Pearson purchased 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,971.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 50,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,930.62. This trade represents a 7.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Collich bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.99 per share, with a total value of $59,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 49,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,307.40. The trade was a 4.23% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,548 shares of company stock valued at $184,769. Corporate insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $31.82 on Monday. Saul Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $776.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.65.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.74 million. Saul Centers had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 13.83%. Analysts expect that Saul Centers, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is presently 203.45%.

Saul Centers, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership, development and management of retail properties. The company’s portfolio is focused on grocery-anchored and necessity-based shopping centers, providing stable, long-term cash flows through leasing arrangements with national and regional retailers. In addition to ground-up development, Saul Centers actively pursues redevelopment and adaptive reuse projects to enhance value in existing assets.

Founded by the Saul family in 1945, Saul Centers has grown from a local real estate development firm into a listed REIT while maintaining its headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland.

