Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AIT. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.63.

NYSE AIT opened at $260.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.68. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $199.96 and a 1-year high of $286.66.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-10.750 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 890.0% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2,033.3% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AIT, is a leading distributor of industrial products and services. The company offers a comprehensive range of bearings, power transmission components, fluid power products, industrial rubber products, and automation solutions. Through its network of distribution centers and branch locations, Applied Industrial Technologies serves diverse end markets including manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, food and beverage, and wastewater treatment.

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Applied Industrial Technologies has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

