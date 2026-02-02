Analysts Set Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) PT at $161.26

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.2632.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research cut Dell Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th.

In related news, Director Egon Durban sold 71,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total transaction of $9,806,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,172,428 shares in the company, valued at $161,935,755.36. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 84.7% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $114.39 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $168.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 234.84% and a net margin of 5.01%.The firm had revenue of $27.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

