Analysts Set Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target at $96.11

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.1111.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, President Capital raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Akamai Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 6,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $577,476.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,389.26. This represents a 28.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Adam Karon sold 3,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $289,836.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,630.50. This trade represents a 29.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last three months, insiders sold 32,318 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,254. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 336 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 566.7% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 626.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 497.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM opened at $97.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.85. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $104.97.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.130 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company’s core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.