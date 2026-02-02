Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 342,109 shares, an increase of 64.8% from the December 31st total of 207,609 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 958,709 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 958,709 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of DIVO opened at $45.61 on Monday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $46.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.72.
Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1826 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%.
Institutional Trading of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF
About Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF
The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF
- Trump just signed it
- GOLD ALERT
- What Expenses Can Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.