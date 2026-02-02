Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 342,109 shares, an increase of 64.8% from the December 31st total of 207,609 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 958,709 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 958,709 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DIVO opened at $45.61 on Monday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $46.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1826 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%.

Institutional Trading of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF

About Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 529,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,581,000 after purchasing an additional 108,676 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 107.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 37,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 19,302 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 613.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 19,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter.

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

