Amcor (AMCR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $5.5305 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 5:30 PM ET.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amcor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amcor Price Performance

NYSE AMCR opened at $44.27 on Monday. Amcor has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $52.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 152.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1,915.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Cadence Bank acquired a new position in Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amcor from $9.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

About Amcor

Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company’s product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor’s packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

