AMCIL (ASX:AMH) Insider Buys A$252,000.00 in Stock

AMCIL Limited (ASX:AMH – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Webster purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.01 per share, for a total transaction of A$252,000.00.

AMCIL Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $365.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.56.

AMCIL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 100.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 1st. AMCIL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

About AMCIL

Amcil Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily manages separate client focused equity portfolios for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in growth and value stocks of large cap and small cap companies to create its portfolios. Amcil Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

