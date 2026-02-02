AlphaQuest LLC Buys 4,152 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 27,680.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HII. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 310.0% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 400.0% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Melius Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $287.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $362.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $420.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.88 and a 52-week high of $436.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 4.74%.The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CEO Christopher D. Kastner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.06, for a total value of $4,815,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,876,707.34. This trade represents a 18.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.17, for a total transaction of $247,251.79. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,421,948.97. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 17,103 shares of company stock valued at $5,477,768 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company’s products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman’s shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.