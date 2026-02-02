AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 6,284 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 3,396.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 369.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of DGX opened at $186.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $157.20 and a twelve month high of $197.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.73.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DGX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Quest Diagnostics

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO J. E. Davis sold 55,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.22, for a total transaction of $10,589,976.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,480 shares in the company, valued at $23,158,665.60. The trade was a 31.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.76, for a total value of $239,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,015.12. This trade represents a 6.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 64,289 shares of company stock valued at $12,318,360 over the last ninety days. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) is a leading provider of diagnostic information services that supports clinical decision-making for patients, physicians and healthcare organizations. The company operates a network of clinical laboratories and patient service centers that perform a broad range of laboratory tests and diagnostic assays used in routine care, disease diagnosis, monitoring and screening.

Its services span core clinical laboratory testing, anatomic pathology, molecular and genomic diagnostics, infectious disease testing and toxicology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.