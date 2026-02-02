Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives $38.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho set a $38.00 price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Positive Sentiment: Q3 results beat expectations — Allegro reported $0.15 EPS (vs. $0.14 consensus) and $229.2M revenue (vs. ~$220.8M), with revenue up ~29% YoY; management provided revenue and EPS guidance that supported a bullish near‑term outlook. GlobeNewswire: Q3 Results

Q3 results beat expectations — Allegro reported $0.15 EPS (vs. $0.14 consensus) and $229.2M revenue (vs. ~$220.8M), with revenue up ~29% YoY; management provided revenue and EPS guidance that supported a bullish near‑term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst price‑target raises — TD Cowen, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley and Jefferies raised targets (examples: TD Cowen and Wells Fargo to $45; Jefferies to $43), signaling institutional support and providing fresh upside narratives for traders. Benzinga: Analyst Coverage The Fly: TD Cowen Raise

Multiple analyst price‑target raises — TD Cowen, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley and Jefferies raised targets (examples: TD Cowen and Wells Fargo to $45; Jefferies to $43), signaling institutional support and providing fresh upside narratives for traders. Positive Sentiment: Shares briefly rallied to multi‑year highs on the swing to profitability and the stronger sales outlook, reflecting momentum buying after the print. MSN: Stock Jumps

Shares briefly rallied to multi‑year highs on the swing to profitability and the stronger sales outlook, reflecting momentum buying after the print. Neutral Sentiment: Company guidance is roughly in line with consensus (Q4 EPS guide $0.140–$0.18; revenue $230–240M), so while supportive, it wasn’t an unambiguous upside surprise that would guarantee further multiple expansion. MSN: Guidance Details

Company guidance is roughly in line with consensus (Q4 EPS guide $0.140–$0.18; revenue $230–240M), so while supportive, it wasn’t an unambiguous upside surprise that would guarantee further multiple expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Investors can review the company presentation and full earnings call transcript for detail on product mix and end‑market exposure (automotive still dominant; data center exposure cited as a growth catalyst). Seeking Alpha: Earnings Call Transcript

Investors can review the company presentation and full earnings call transcript for detail on product mix and end‑market exposure (automotive still dominant; data center exposure cited as a growth catalyst). Negative Sentiment: Valuation and earnings‑quality concerns — a Seeking Alpha piece warns Allegro is “pricing in green shoots” with a demanding multiple (~8x sales) and that adjusted EPS is inflated by significant stock‑based compensation, suggesting true cash earnings are lower. That note likely prompted some profit‑taking. Seeking Alpha: Valuation Caution

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 70.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 48,554 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth $325,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 31.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 354,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after buying an additional 85,607 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $630,000. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

ALGM stock opened at $36.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $39.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -461.38 and a beta of 1.63.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.The business had revenue of $229.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc (NASDAQ: ALGM) is a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance power and sensing integrated circuits. The company focuses on semiconductor solutions that enable precise motion control, energy-efficient power management and robust sensing in a wide range of applications. Allegro’s product portfolio includes Hall-effect magnetic sensors, current and position sensing ICs, motor driver and controller devices, and power management components.

Allegro MicroSystems serves major automotive, industrial and consumer markets worldwide.

