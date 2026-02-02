Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post earnings of $2.04 per share and revenue of $645.1380 million for the quarter. Allegiant Travel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000- EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.500-2.500 EPS. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $561.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.13 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $88.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.64. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $107.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 433,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,354,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 45,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 12,462 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the third quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 14.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 32.4% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 157,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after buying an additional 38,530 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on ALGT shares. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.73.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company is a holding company that operates Allegiant Air, a low‐cost leisure airline offering scheduled and charter air service. The company focuses on connecting underserved secondary markets with popular vacation destinations across the United States. By targeting price‐sensitive leisure travelers, Allegiant Air operates a point‐to‐point network that avoids the traditional hub‐and‐spoke model, providing non‐stop flights from smaller cities to resort and entertainment hubs.

In addition to its core flight operations, Allegiant Travel Company offers packaged travel services that include hotel accommodations, rental cars and attraction tickets through its online portal.

