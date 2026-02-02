Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACDVF shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded Air Canada to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Air Canada from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th.

Air Canada Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $13.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.75. Air Canada has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 1.44.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Air Canada had a positive return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air Canada

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada is the largest airline in Canada and one of the leading carriers in North America. Founded in 1937 as Trans-Canada Air Lines and rebranded as Air Canada in 1965, the company operates scheduled passenger and cargo services on six continents. The airline maintains membership in the Star Alliance network, offering seamless connections and coordinated loyalty benefits to travelers worldwide.

Through its mainline operations and subsidiaries—including Air Canada Rouge, Air Canada Cargo and Air Canada Vacations—the company provides a broad range of services.

