AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 836 and last traded at GBX 828, with a volume of 98485 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 822.

AIB Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 798.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 704.95. The stock has a market cap of £17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.65.

About AIB Group

AIB Group plc operates predominantly in Ireland and the United Kingdom. Our shares are quoted on the Euronext Dublin and the London stock exchange and we are a member of the FTSE4Good index. Our three core segments are: Retail Banking, Capital Markets and AIB UK. We also operate wholesale treasury activities along with control and support functions.

