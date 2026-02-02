AGF Management Ltd. Lowers Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

AGF Management Ltd. cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,395,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,433 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $150,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,326.4% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,898.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,321.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 18,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $289,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,375. The trade was a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $354,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,792 shares in the company, valued at $485,190. This trade represents a 42.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,980 shares of company stock worth $882,335. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Mizuho set a $112.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial set a $109.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.85.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.4%

ORLY opened at $98.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.12. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.55 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The company has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

