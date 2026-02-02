AGF Management Ltd. Has $72 Million Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 277,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $72,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $676,201,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,612,000 after acquiring an additional 847,353 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,532,000 after acquiring an additional 729,295 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,138,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,173,000 after acquiring an additional 635,220 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,834,000 after purchasing an additional 384,535 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $289.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $297.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.33.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $298.64 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.04 and a 52 week high of $306.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $289.48 and a 200-day moving average of $275.30.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.