AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Up 7.6%

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $206.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.38 and a twelve month high of $437.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.84.

Key Stories Impacting Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $10.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.40 by ($0.06). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 9.10%.The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Charter Communications this week:

Positive Sentiment: Charter reported a rare quarterly gain in pay-TV/video subscribers (added ~44,000) and shed fewer broadband customers than feared, which investors viewed as a sign of stabilizing customer trends. Read More.

Charter reported a rare quarterly gain in pay-TV/video subscribers (added ~44,000) and shed fewer broadband customers than feared, which investors viewed as a sign of stabilizing customer trends. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company results showed resilient EBITDA and free cash flow supported by mobile/Internet growth and cost controls; management flagged capex reductions that could free up roughly ~$2B of incremental FCF by 2027. These operational positives are a primary reason some bullish analysts call the shares undervalued. Read More.

Company results showed resilient EBITDA and free cash flow supported by mobile/Internet growth and cost controls; management flagged capex reductions that could free up roughly ~$2B of incremental FCF by 2027. These operational positives are a primary reason some bullish analysts call the shares undervalued. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: The full Q4 earnings release, slide deck and conference-call transcript are available for review — useful for digging into subscriber detail, margins and capex guidance. Read More.

The full Q4 earnings release, slide deck and conference-call transcript are available for review — useful for digging into subscriber detail, margins and capex guidance. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Charter added Wade Davis to its board; typically a governance/experience item with limited near-term stock impact but worth noting for institutional investors. Read More.

Charter added Wade Davis to its board; typically a governance/experience item with limited near-term stock impact but worth noting for institutional investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Charter missed consensus EPS ($10.34 vs $10.40) and revenue ($13.60B vs $13.73B); revenue fell ~2.3% year‑over‑year, partly due to a drop in political advertising — a revenue headwind. Read More.

Charter missed consensus EPS ($10.34 vs $10.40) and revenue ($13.60B vs $13.73B); revenue fell ~2.3% year‑over‑year, partly due to a drop in political advertising — a revenue headwind. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst sentiment is mixed-to-cautious: some shops have lowered recommendations or kept conservative ratings citing intensifying broadband competition and persistent revenue pressure. That keeps downside risk if subscriber trends reverse. Read More. and Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 target price on Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $323.67.

Read Our Latest Report on CHTR

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.18, for a total transaction of $271,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,822.28. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter’s service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company’s consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

See Also

