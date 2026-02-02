ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ACAD. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

Shares of ACAD opened at $25.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.66. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $278.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.52 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.94%.The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Kihara sold 4,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $96,749.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,058 shares in the company, valued at $593,624.02. This trade represents a 14.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James M. Daly sold 30,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $671,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $90,397.17. This represents a 88.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 44,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,957 over the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,547,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,493,000 after buying an additional 84,055 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 769,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,550,000 after acquiring an additional 104,546 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 27,257 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 62,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 15,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Established in 1993 and headquartered in San Diego, California, ACADIA’s research centers concentrate on conditions with significant unmet medical needs, including Parkinson’s disease psychosis, Alzheimer’s disease psychosis, and schizophrenia. The company utilizes a range of scientific platforms, including selective receptor modulation and precision-targeted compounds, to advance its portfolio of small-molecule therapeutics.

The company’s flagship product, NUPLAZID® (pimavanserin), received U.S.

