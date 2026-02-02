5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VNP. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Desjardins raised their price target on 5N Plus from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of 5N Plus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Ventum Financial increased their price objective on 5N Plus from C$19.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th.

TSE VNP opened at C$24.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.29, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of C$2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.37. 5N Plus has a 1-year low of C$4.90 and a 1-year high of C$24.95.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter. 5N Plus had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of C$146.06 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that 5N Plus will post 0.3739703 EPS for the current year.

5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company’s ultra pure materials often form the core element of its customers’ products. These customers rely on 5N+’s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company’s products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial.

