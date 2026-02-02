45,418 Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. $SRPT Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 285.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 542.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 4.2%

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $20.34 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $120.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 11.25%.The company had revenue of $399.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRPT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, COO Ian Michael Estepan sold 13,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $294,201.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 193,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,312,523. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision genetic medicines for rare neuromuscular diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Sarepta’s core expertise lies in designing RNA-targeted therapies and gene therapies that address underlying genetic mutations. The company’s mission is to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and related disorders through innovative modalities.

Sarepta’s commercial products include several exon-skipping therapies approved by the U.S.

